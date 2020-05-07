LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

