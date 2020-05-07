Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) & RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RASF) Head to Head Survey

RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Life Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A Life Storage $574.74 million 6.83 $258.70 million $5.62 14.89

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RAIT Financial Trust and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Life Storage 0 5 5 0 2.50

Life Storage has a consensus price target of $106.30, suggesting a potential upside of 27.02%.

Profitability

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53% Life Storage 45.01% 12.38% 6.30%

Risk & Volatility

RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Life Storage beats RAIT Financial Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

