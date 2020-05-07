Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLNW. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

LLNW stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $611.46 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $105,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,318. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

