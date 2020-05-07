Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €215.00 ($250.00) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €190.32 ($221.30).

Shares of LIN opened at €167.55 ($194.83) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €160.08 and its 200-day moving average is €179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02. Linde has a one year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a one year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

