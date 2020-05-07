Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 321.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

LCTX stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 3,977,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

