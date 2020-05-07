LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

