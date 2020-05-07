Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 40

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 46 ($0.61) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 50.93 ($0.67).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 30.17 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 25.68 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In related news, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

