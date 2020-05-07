Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $378.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

