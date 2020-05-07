Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $381.17. 493,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

