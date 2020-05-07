Loews (NYSE:L) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

Shares of L traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.39 and a beta of 0.77. Loews has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $56.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of L. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Loews by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

