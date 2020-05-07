Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell Sells 62,490 Shares

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $2,927,656.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,471,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Bracken Darrell sold 86,025 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $4,142,964.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,287,003.72.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00.

Logitech International stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,009,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 2,502,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after buying an additional 329,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,802,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,826,000 after acquiring an additional 177,385 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

