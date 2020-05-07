Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Sells $4,142,964.00 in Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 86,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $4,142,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,463,525.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $2,927,656.50.

On Monday, April 6th, Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,287,003.72.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00.

LOGI opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Logitech International SA has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Logitech International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

