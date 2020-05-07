Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives “Restricted” Rating from Peel Hunt

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “restricted” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LMP. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Londonmetric Property to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 204 ($2.68) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Londonmetric Property has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 217 ($2.85).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 189 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.10. Londonmetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

