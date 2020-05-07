Londonmetric Property’s (LMP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Londonmetric Property to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 204 ($2.68) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 217 ($2.85).

LON LMP opened at GBX 189 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.10. Londonmetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.90 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

