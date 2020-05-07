Louise Grondin Sells 23,250 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.47, for a total transaction of C$2,056,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,468,330.70.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$89.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.16. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$994.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

