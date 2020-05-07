Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 97,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

