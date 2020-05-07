Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Buys $37,830.00 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.01. 3,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.73. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXFR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

