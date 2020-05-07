MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $357,114.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,500.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $412,524 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

