Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $418.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 314.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

