Mark C. Mccullough Sells 2,244 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in American Electric Power by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its position in American Electric Power by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $23,032,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

