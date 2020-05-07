Mark R. Jones Sells 750 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $126.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaguar Listed Property LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $70,377,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

