Markston International LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Markston International LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

