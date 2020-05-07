Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director John J. Koraleski Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $174.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,330,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

