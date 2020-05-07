Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Sells $71,595.30 in Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Vivek Gupta sold 4,326 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $71,595.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,595.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vivek Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Vivek Gupta sold 28,811 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $486,617.79.

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Mastech Digital Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

