Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) vs. Pagerduty (NASDAQ:PD) Head to Head Contrast

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pagerduty alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pagerduty and Materialise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 3 6 2 2.91 Materialise 1 1 0 0 1.50

Pagerduty currently has a consensus target price of $23.81, indicating a potential upside of 7.77%. Materialise has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 24.40%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than Materialise.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -30.26% -16.30% -11.98% Materialise -0.44% -0.62% -0.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagerduty and Materialise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $166.35 million 10.33 -$50.34 million ($0.77) -28.69 Materialise $220.31 million 4.64 $1.84 million $0.03 650.33

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagerduty beats Materialise on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.