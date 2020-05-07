MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.MAXIMUS also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.91.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

