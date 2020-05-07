MC Mining (LON:MCM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCM stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.29. MC Mining has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 46 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

About MC Mining

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

