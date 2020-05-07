McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $223.92 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.46. The company has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.