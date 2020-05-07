McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 676 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Facebook stock opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $594.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.93. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.