Mears Group (LON:MER) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MER. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON MER opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. Mears Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.18. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.88.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

