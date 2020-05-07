Mears Group (LON:MER) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MER has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The company has a market cap of $187.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.88.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

