Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) versus Sify Technologies (NYSE:SIFY) Head to Head Contrast

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia N/A N/A N/A Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medallia and Sify Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 7.37 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -15.90 Sify Technologies $311.50 million 0.12 $15.45 million $0.10 9.50

Sify Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sify Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medallia and Sify Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medallia presently has a consensus target price of $44.73, indicating a potential upside of 108.34%. Sify Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.05%. Given Sify Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Medallia.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Medallia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

