Meggitt (LON:MGGT) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Meggitt from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale cut Meggitt to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Meggitt to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 342 ($4.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 382.83 ($5.04).

LON MGGT opened at GBX 251.90 ($3.31) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 541.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90.

In related news, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95). Also, insider Guy Berruyer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £62,750 ($82,544.07). Insiders have purchased a total of 36,555 shares of company stock worth $11,821,960 in the last ninety days.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

