Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASPCF) Financial Contrast

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Menlo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Menlo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Menlo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Menlo Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics N/A -78.97% -70.80% Acerus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -112.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Menlo Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Menlo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.13%. Given Menlo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Menlo Therapeutics is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Menlo Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics $10.64 million 4.48 -$73.70 million ($3.09) -0.63 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $3.77 million 2.98 -$16.13 million N/A N/A

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Menlo Therapeutics.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

