Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.36 ($124.83).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €107.10 ($124.53) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.69. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.