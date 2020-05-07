Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.36 ($124.83).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €107.10 ($124.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €96.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.69. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

