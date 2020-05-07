Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Director Robert T. Holland Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Director Robert T. Holland acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock remained flat at $$16.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.62. Meridian Bank has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 147,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.