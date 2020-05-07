Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.50 ($9.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.61 ($12.33).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €8.80 ($10.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41. Metro has a 52-week low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 52-week high of €14.50 ($16.86).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

