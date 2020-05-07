MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE CMU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.92. 3,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,576. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.