MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0406 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock remained flat at $$4.93 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

