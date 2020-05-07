MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGE Energy stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.