M&G’s (MNG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective (down from GBX 295 ($3.88)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 234.40 ($3.08).

Get M&G alerts:

LON:MNG opened at GBX 127.30 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.86. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of £113.95 ($149.89).

In related news, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37). Also, insider Michael Evans purchased 51,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.