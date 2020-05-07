Michael Raab Sells 15,941 Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $111,746.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,479.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ardelyx alerts:

On Friday, April 17th, Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $3,515.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $77,861.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Ardelyx Inc has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.