Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,182,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,700 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $15,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 180.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 230,581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $9,467,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $9,350,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

