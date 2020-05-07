MKM Partners Reaffirms Hold Rating for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

MKM Partners reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. MKM Partners currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Peloton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Peloton by 245.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Peloton by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Peloton by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

