Morgan Stanley Raises Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $8.25

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 992,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,520,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 807,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,295.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. State Street Corp increased its position in Zynga by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 150,147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $16,294,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

