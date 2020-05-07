Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Morgan Stanley restated their neutral rating on shares of Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wirecard in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRCDF opened at $89.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.95. Wirecard has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $183.50.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

