Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$11.20 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

MRT.UN opened at C$5.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.67. The stock has a market cap of $306.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$4.14 and a twelve month high of C$12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.37.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.