Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MORF. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Morphic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Morphic has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of ($0.33) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morphic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.