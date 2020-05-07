Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,275 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

